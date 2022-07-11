BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State investigators have released video footage of a Baltimore police officer colliding with—and ultimately killing—a man on a scooter while en route to a report of a stabbing in East Baltimore in June.

Video footage provided by the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General shows officer Alexis Acosta driving along the 2400 block of East Biddle Street and colliding with 58-year-old Terry Harrell at the intersection of East Biddle Street and North Milton Avenue around 12:40 p.m. on June 21.

Harrell died from his injuries on June 23, according to state investigators.

The video footage shows Alexis driving through a red light prior to colliding with Harrell. Harrell can be seen flying off of his scooter.

There are two angles from which to view the crash: from a camera in the distance and from the body-worn camera that the officer was wearing on the day of the collision.

Investigators included a warning that says the video may be disturbing to viewers.

“I got into a crash. I got into a crash. Send me an ambulance immediately,” an officer shouted into his police radio.

Acosta suffered minor injuries following the deadly collision, according to state investigators.