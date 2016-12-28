WATCH SATURDAY AT 11 P.M. | WJZ New Year's Eve Special, Live From Baltimore's Inner Harbor. See all the festivities and the spectacular fireworks display.

Children of Schizophrenic Mother Still Missing After 2 Years

December 28, 2016 9:42 PM
Filed Under: Catherine Hoggle, Jacob Hoggle, Sarah Hoggle

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Montgomery County Police are still searching for Jacob and Sarah Hoggle who’ve been missing since September of 2014.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children used age progression technology for the two kids.

jacob hoggle Children of Schizophrenic Mother Still Missing After 2 Yearssarah hoggle Children of Schizophrenic Mother Still Missing After 2 Years

Jacob would now be 4 and Sarah 6. Both are biracial, black and white.

Police say the children’s mother, Catherine Hoggle of Clarksburg, is diagnosed as having paranoid schizophrenia.

She has been in a psychiatric hospital since she was found and hasn’t told investigators what happened to the children.

Police and volunteers have searched parks and wooded areas near where the children were last seen, but they came up with nothing.

In the year following their disappearance, several tips about the children were called into police, including an alleged sighting at an Ohio airport in July and possible spotting at a Virginia mall in May. None panned out.

Police believe the children are dead.

