Annapolis Police Arrest Suspect In Relation To Taxi Driver Shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Police say they’ve made an arrest in the Thursday night shooting of a taxi cab driver on Bens Drive.

Police say on Thursday, December 29, at 5:51 p.m. Officers were called report of a shooting Forest Hills Dr. and Bricin St. in Annapolis, where they found the driver of a Green Taxi Cab suffering from a gunshot wound.

After canvassing near the area of the shooting, police say they arrested 18-year-old Davonte Johnson, of Annapolis. Police say Johnson was wanted on a warrant for an unrelated crime.

According to police, Johnson attempted to push past officers to avoid arrest, refusing to obey orders to back away, but was eventually arrested.

Police say the 56-year-old cab driver who was shot was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he’s in critical-but-stable condition.

According to Police, Johnson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and 12 other criminal charges related to the shooting. Johnson is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Annapolis Police chief and the mayor credit quick police response and help from the community in making the arrest.

“This police department and community will continue to be intolerant of this senseless violence,” said Police Chief Mike Pristoop. “Our officers made an immediate arrest with neighborhood cooperation, and will work with the State’s Attorney’s Office towards a successful prosecution.”

“The quick response and arrest of the suspect shows our efforts to combat crime in Annapolis are working,” says Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides. “I am proud of the Annapolis Police Department for their immediate action,” he says.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective John Murphy at 410-260-3439 or jhmurphy@annapolis.gov, as well as Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.