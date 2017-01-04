Teen Charged in Baltimore Co. Murder Turns Himself In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old wanted for a homicide in Baltimore County back in November has turned himself in.
Dante Terrell Garrison faces charges of first-degree murder and handgun on a person for an incident back on November 7.
On Tuesday, Garrison turned himself into Baltimore County authorities.
Authorities had previously thought U.S. Marshals Need Help Tracking Down Suspected Baltimore Co. Killer he could be in North Carolina, as the Fayetteville Police Department and U.S. Marshal’s Office sought help in that area to find Garrison.
