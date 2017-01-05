Sheriff’s Office Gives Update on Recovery of Queen Anne’s Deputy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s deputy who was hit by a shotgun blast while exchanging fire with a suspect last week is continuing his recovery and is even up and walking around.

Back on December 29, Deputy Warren Scott Hogan was responding to a domestic disturbance call, when 52-year-old James Rich fired a shotgun at Hogan, with Hogan returning fire.

Both were hit, with Rich being killed in the shooting, and Hogan being taken to Shock Trauma after taking a close range shotgun blast to his torso.

A week after being rushed to the hospital and initially being in critical condition, Hogan is making strides in his recovery, even though he is still facing more surgery.

“It’s been a rough week, but Scott’s a tough guy. I refer to him as Superman,” said QACO Sheriff’s Office Det. Chase Armington. “He has been up and walking around as early as [Wednesday].”

Deputy Hogan also dictated the following statement for Det. Armington to release:

“I would sincerely like to thank the family and neighbors who came to my aid when I was shot.”

A bulletproof vest may have saved Hogan’s life, but there are other outcomes as well.

It’s kind of a ripple effect that doesn’t just affect law enforcement,” said Armington. “It affects our families and friends. We always know that it’s a potential, but you never expect it to happen. And when it does, it sends shockwaves not just through the family, but the community.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook