‘We Just Want Our Puppy Back’; Family’s Plea For Return of Stolen Dog

A Baltimore family is just wanting their dog back after becoming the latest victims who had their pet stolen during a home break-in.

This is the latest such case, with three other recent cases of dogs being stolen during burglaries in less than three months. People in the community are now wondering if it’s their homes or their pets that are being targeted.

Puppy Storm was a Christmas surprise for 5-year-old Caden, who is now heartbroken.

“Can you bring my puppy back?,” asked Caden.

“We just want our puppy back,” said Caden’s mother, Sasennia Carlest.

On Wednesday, the 3-month-old pit bull/lab mix was stolen during a home burglary in the Waverly neighborhood.

The burglars broke in through a window, before taking the family’s clothes, shoes, electronics, and Storm, who was inside her cage in the kitchen.

Storm is the latest family pet stolen in Baltimore.

In November, 3-year-old pit bull Knox was taken from his home.

A month later, 3-month-old Springer Spaniel puppy, Peggy, was also snatched during a home invasion.

6-month-old Ziggy was stolen from his family’s backyard in December.

The previous dog thefts spread through social media, and luckily, the community concern helped bring Knox and Peggy back home.

The search continues for Ziggy, and now, Storm, with both families desperate to have the returned. Authorities are not sure if all these cases are connected.

Storm’s family is asking for the puppy to be brought back no questions asked.

“She completes us. Just bring her back. I don’t have any questions. I don’t hold any malice towards you,” said Carlest.

Anyone with information should call Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7-lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook