Howard Co. Police Identify Officers Involved Fatal Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Howard County Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man police say was violating a protective order while breaking into his estranged wife’s home in Elkridge on Saturday.

The incident began on January 7, when police got a call just before 9 a.m., from a woman who said her estranged husband, later identified as William Tucker Mathis, was at her home in the 6300 block of Woodland Forest Dr., and three small children were inside.

She told the dispatcher that she had a protective order against Mathis, and police found that Mathis had a history of violating protective orders. According to police, Mathis’ wife told the dispatcher she believed her estranged husband was high on PCP.

Responding officers entered the home after finding the rear glass door shattered. The three officers then encountered Mathis, who police say attacked the officers, with Mathis reportedly strangling one of them, before struggling with the other two.

Police say HCPD Officer First Class Matthew Shiplett shot Mathis, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers involved have been identified as Shiplett, a 3-year veteran of the HCPD, Officer Jacob Lorentson, a 1-year veteran, and Officer First Class Joel Henderson, a 16-year veteran. All three officers are on standard administrative leave.

Officers Shiplett and Lorentson were injured during the struggle, and have been released from Howard County General Hospital after receiving treatment.

Mathis has a history of violence, as he was found guilty of violating an order for protection on October 1, and then on October 8, 2016. Court records show Mathis’ probation ended last month.

Police say Matthis has been charged more than five times in six months for violating protective orders.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook