Annapolis High Threatened Online, Officers To Be Sent To All AA Co. Schools

January 10, 2017 11:36 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police presence will be increased at Anne Arundel County schools at dismissal time today, after a tweet from an account labeled “kkkforeal” threatened Annapolis High.

A similar incident occurred at Arundel High School yesterday.

“kkkforeal” tweeted the Anne Arundel County schools Twitter account Monday night, saying it was “blowing up Annapolis High school tomorrow.”

It also tweeted that “black [expletive] better run.”

Anne Arundel County Police say the tweet was a copy cat of a similar threat made against Arundel High on Monday.

The tweet that referenced Arundel High, in Gambrills, mentioned the “Kool Kids Klan,” referring to a racist petition that was discovered at the school last week. It also threatened an attack, which prompted a police investigation.

Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said the two threats are most likely not serious, and the school will continue with normal hours today.

He added that a letter will be sent home to parents to address the incident, and that there was no evidence to link the threats at Annapolis and Arundel and the Kool Kids Klan petition, though school officials are working with police.

