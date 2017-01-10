Highway Administration Issues Statement After Death Of Worker

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following the death of a construction worker who was directing traffic in a work zone Monday, the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration released a statement expressing its condolences and reminds everyone of the dangers highway workers face.

58-year-old Rodney Christopher Chase was struck and killed by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County while directing traffic in a construction zone.

State Highway Administrator Gregory C. Johnson, P.E., released the following statement:

“We mourn the loss of a member of our extended contracting family in a tragic incident on Fort Smallwood Road near Pasadena. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Chase’s family, friends and coworkers. This is an unfortunate reminder of how dangerous highway work can be, particularly when workers’ only protection is a hardhat and reflective vest. While this crash remains under investigation, it is critical to remind motorists of the paramount role they have in safeguarding the lives of our workers. Drivers need to slow down and remain alert in work zones – work zone safety is in your hands.”