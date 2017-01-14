FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Baltimore County and surrounding counties. | Closures & Delays List

Weather Advisory: Wintry Mix of Sleet & Rain

January 14, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Maryland, including Baltimore County, Carroll, Howard, Harford, Washington, Allegany, Cecil, Kent as well as Prince George’s, and Frederick Counties, effective from 4 a.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

“We will have some wintry conditions moving through the region today. Most of the activity early will remain to the south of the area, but it will fill in this morning and continue into the early evening,” said meteorologist Tim Williams.

A freezing rain advisory is in effect for western Maryland’s Garrett County and into West Virginia. Eastern and southern Maryland should be affected.

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) has pre-treated roads and bridges in advance of the forecasted storm.

Because the temperature in the area spiked to 70 degrees Thursday, however, the ground has warmed up and precipitation may not stick to the roads everywhere.

“Generally we are looking at a covering in some areas, but the best opportunity for accumulating snow will be to the north in southern Pennsylvania. The biggest concern around here will be slick conditions with some temperatures near freezing,” said Williams.

This will exit east early tonight. Tomorrow will see the return of sunshine followed quickly by the next wave tomorrow night into Monday.

Check back with WJZ for the latest First Warning Weather forecasts.

