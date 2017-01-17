Maryland Officer Pleads Guilty To Taking Upskirt Photos of Women

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Police Department officer pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to charges related to taking upskirt photos of women.

Officer James Sims pleaded guilty to four counts of visual surveillance with prurient interest and two counts of misconduct in office, according to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks. His sentencing is set for February 17.

“Officer Sims was entrusted with protecting and serving the citizens of this county and through his actions, he violated that trust,” said Alsobrooks. “I am pleased that he decided to take responsibility for his actions by entering a guilty plea.”

The investigation into Sims began back in June 2016, after a D.C. off-duty police officer reported that Sims took an upskirt photo of her at the Sports Authority in Bowie.

Authorities later found that Sims took upskirt photos of women at least two other times while on duty.

He faces a maximum of one year in prison on the visual surveillance charges, while the misconduct charges are open-ended, with the sentence “not to exceed anything cruel and unusual based on the crime committed.”

