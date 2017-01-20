Anne Arundel Co. Sheriff Asking School Kids For Help In Naming New K9 Unit Dog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Anne Arundel County Sheriff has a dilemma, but it doesn’t involve bad guys. As Mike Schuh reports, he’s asking elementary school kids in the County to help him name the department’s next police dog.

The department already has 4 dogs. They all can search for people. Two are cross-trained to look for drugs and two can also look for bombs. The new dog will be a bomb dog.

RELATED: Anne Arundel Co. Sheriff Seeking Help To Name New K9

Besides getting bad guys, bombs, and drugs, police departments love their K9s because kids and the general public love the dogs.

Grim has served his time. After eight years on the force, he’s retiring in march.

His replacement is a dutch shepherd assigned to Deputy Jason Jett, but he doesn’t have a name. So the sheriff had an idea: let the elementary school kids in the county pick the name.

Deputy Jason Jett and Sheriff Ron Bateman will go through the submissions and pick the best name for the newest four-legged-member of the sheriff’s office.

The children are keen on the idea. At last check Sheriff Bateman had more than 138 submissions.

This is a professional working dog. His name will be known far and wide, for 8 to 10 years besides police work, he and the Deputy will hopscotch from school to school, so it had better be a good name.

Some are funny, some are cute, and some are scary,” says Sheriff Bateman.

He expects over 500 submissions by the time the contest is done.

And there will be prizes: a $25 dollar gift certificate to Mission BBQ, the K9 will come to the students class to do a demonstration.

The submissions need to be in by the end of the month. If they pick a name submitted by more than one child. All of the children who entered that name will win the prizes.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook