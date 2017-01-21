Marylanders Among Thousands In DC As Part Of Women’s March

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington D.C. and across the country Saturday as part of the Women’s March.

WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta was in the nation’s Capitol as protesters walked to show their disapproval of newly elected President Donald Trump.

“Any father who has children, daughters, or granddaughters, had to be outraged by this campaign,” said Gary Prince, a Baltimore protester who made the trip down to Washington D.C. “It was terrible. And no one should be subjected to assault or degradation, or anything. I’m glad women decided to take a stand and say no!”

There were also protests held Baltimore, as groups held a solidarity march that started at Roland Park Place.

There was also a demonstration at the intersection of E. 33rd Street and N. Charles Street, in front of the statue of Johns Hopkins on the JHU Homewood campus.

