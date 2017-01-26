Funeral Set For City Worker Killed On Back Of Trash Truck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the city employee who was hit by an SUV and killed while working behind a trash truck.

30-year-old Marcus Colbert’s funeral is scheduled for Friday, January 27, with his visitation set from 10 a.m. to noon.

His funeral is set to begin at noon, as family and friends gather to remember a man with an “infectious smile, willingness to help everyone, and strong work ethic.”

Police say Colbert was killed after the driver of an SUV hit a parked car on Old Sandy Spring Road and Casulas Way, then slammed into Colbert who was loading trash into the tailgate while working behind a trash truck.

