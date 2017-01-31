FBI: Winter Hat Robber Has Been Caught

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI Baltimore Violent Crimes Task Force says they have arrested the Winter Hat Robber after he burglarized a PNC Bank in Phoenix, Maryland.
FBI Officials say Harrison Lewis III was arrested without incident Monday at around 2:30 p.m. by Baltimore County police after he robbed the PNC Bank at 3422 Sweet Air Road in Phoenix, Maryland.
Special Agents from the FBI Baltimore Office and police detectives from Howard County assisted in the investigation.
Harrison Lewis III is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
