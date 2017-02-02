Coppin State Officer Cleared In Fatal Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coppin State University police officer involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting back in December has been cleared of any charges by the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.

This shooting happened near the edge of Coppin State University’s campus on December 13, 2016.

Police say a Coppin State University police officer happened to be driving down the street when he found himself in the middle of a shootout.

The officer was in a white car, traveling down Warwick Avenue. He turned right on Windsor Avenue, but couldn’t go anywhere because the car in front of him had stopped.

A teenager, identified as Lavar Douglas, reportedly ran out of that car and opened fire on a moving car. That driver kept going. The officer then shot and killed Douglas.

Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo released the following statement on the shooting:

“After carefully reviewing all of the available evidence, including video recordings of the shooting and statements of independent witnesses, I have concluded that the officer who discharged his weapon did so based upon a reasonable belief that Lavar Montray Douglas was an imminent danger of causing death or serious injury to the public at large. His quick and lawful action very well could have saved lives that day.”

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby referred the case to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Carroll County because of a potential conflict of interest.

