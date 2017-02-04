Vigil Being Held In Memory Of Lansdowne Teen Who Died Suddenly

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A community is mourning the life of a teenage girl who died suddenly last Saturday after she went into cardiac arrest after battling the flu. A candlelight vigil in Kayla Linton’s memory is underway in the back parking lot of Arbutus Middle School.

17-year-old Kayla was a Lansdowne High School senior and admired student-athlete.

Hundreds turn out for vigil in honor of Kayla Linton, the 17-year-old who died after fighting the flu. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/hoontf38TK — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) February 4, 2017

Kayla's parents/brother come to microphone as crowd starts chanting her name. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/Y7lw2XRFc6 — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) February 4, 2017

Moment of silence at vigil for Kayla Linton. More info on what happened: https://t.co/tcmiLtuSpn #WJZ — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) February 4, 2017

On Tuesday, the school held a rally in her honor.

Family and friends said Kayla had been fighting the flu days before and then suddenly went into cardiac arrest. Students told WJZ there’s been a national and international outpouring of support for Kayla.

“We’ve gotten ones from the Netherlands, and Brazil, Austraila, everywhere,” said friend Hannah Kromeke.

But it doesn’t make the loss any easier.

“She lit up a room every single time she walked in,” said friend Violet Adams.

Faculty also is had a tough time. Kayla was also known as a star athlete, taking up basketball, lacrosse and track.

“She was the sunshine of the school, everyday,” said athletic director Todd Hawkins.

