Police Identify Suspect Killed In Police-Involved Shooting

February 9, 2017 12:05 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has released the identity of the 18-year-old suspect who was fatally shot by police just a day after getting out of jail.

Curtis Jamal Deal was shot and killed, as an officer felt their life was in danger.

Baltimore police said officers spotted a vehicle driving erratically. One of the passengers eventually bailed and took off down an alley. When an officer cut around in the other direction. Police said he came face-to-face with an 18-year-old man with a gun, but it does not appear the suspect fired.

The officer who shot Deal is on administrative duties while this shooting is investigated. Body camera video is under review.

Police have also announced they will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to release more information about this case.

