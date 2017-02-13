Best Bagels And Lox In Baltimore

By Nelson Barnes II Bagels and lox are just a few of the tasty and savory things that Baltimore has to offer! Charm City provides some of the best options for bagels and lox around! From Pikesville to the hustling and bustling energy of the uptown, midtown, and downtown, Baltimore provides the best options for a savory and delicious experience for bagels and lox!

Greg’s Bagels

Belvedere Square

519 E. Belvedere Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21212

(410) 323-9463

www.belvederesquare.com Belvedere Square519 E. Belvedere Ave.Baltimore, MD 21212(410) 323-9463 Greg’s Bagels has been mentioned to have some of the best bagels and lox in north Baltimore since 1986. This quaint and warm shop provides a nice cup of coffee and a great smile from their staff. Customers have nothing but high praises in regards to the selection and taste at Greg’s Bagels. Some enjoy the small intimate feel of the place with the selection of amazing bagels and their savory lox. Greg’s Bagels has a large selection of smoked salmon and lox around. To add, this shop has a wide variety of vegetarian options as well. This is a shop that provides the needs that your taste would want!

Belvedere Bagels And Grill LLC .

1023 N. Charles St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

(410) 347-0304

www.belvederebagelsandgrill.com 1023 N. Charles St.Baltimore, MD 21201(410) 347-0304 This is a restaurant that sells not just bagels and lox, but a whole assortment of other eating options as well. Belvedere Bagels and Grill LLC serves breakfast and lunch as well with its amazing personality. Many consumers consider the fact that this is a fun and unique place with professional service. The egg sandwiches and bagels are in high demand by almost every customer that stops by for some warm and good breakfast.Lox and bagels are not the only option for this place. Be sure to grab a warm cup of coffee and choose from lox, blueberry muffins or a nice warm omelet. Whatever your daily need is you can be sure that Belvedere, Bagels, and Grill LLC. will take care of your needs!

Roland Park Bagel Co.

500 West Cold Spring Lane

Baltimore MD 21210

(410) 889-3333

www.RolandParkBagelCompany.com 500 West Cold Spring LaneBaltimore MD 21210(410) 889-3333 Often mentioned by customers as providing an amazing powerhouse bagel, Roland Park Bagel Co. is the spot for grabbing savory and delicious bagels and lox.This shop is little and quaint with he right amount of unique flavor that provides the best for customer service and providing great food.Friendly and welcoming customer service is provided as well the ideal setting to grab a yogurt parfait and maybe a sandwich. Customers have always praised this place for it being comforting and this restaurant never disappoints, Related: Best 24 Hour Diners In Baltimore

Quarry Bagels And Cafe

2628 Quarry Lake Drive

Baltimore, MD 21209

(410)753-3350

www.Quarrybagelcafe.com 2628 Quarry Lake DriveBaltimore, MD 21209(410)753-3350 Free Wifi as well as specialty coffee that provides just a few of the beautiful amenities that this place provides for its customers. Quarry Bagels and Cafe gives a good selection of desserts, bagels and lox to name just a few options. Many customers have come through the doors for breakfast and lunch with the results of a full stomach an satisfactory service from their employees. This cafe provides a lot of options that some are are looking for on a lunch break or just to catch up on a nice conversation. Quarry Bagels and Cafe gives you a great selection for a great price as well as a warm environment to enjoy a great meal!