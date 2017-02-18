Viewer Catches Video Of Aftermath Of Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A WJZ viewer captured video of the minutes after a shooting that turned out to be fatal Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m., in the 400 block of S. Mount St.
Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the head and chest.
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
