Viewer Catches Video Of Aftermath Of Baltimore Homicide

February 18, 2017 11:37 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Homicide, Viewer Video

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A WJZ viewer captured video of the minutes after a shooting that turned out to be fatal Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m., in the 400 block of S. Mount St.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the head and chest.

RELATED: Police Searching For Suspect In Saturday Homicide

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia