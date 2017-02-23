Police Release Photos Of Bank Robbery Suspect

February 23, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Bank Robbery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department has released surveillance photos of the man who robbed a bank Wednesday.

Police also say they believe this suspect is the person who robbed the same bank back in January.

The robbery on Wednesday happened just before 3 p.m., when the suspect walked into the Howard Bank, located at 116 Defense Highway, and demanded money from a teller.

The suspect did not show or say he had a weapon, and no injuries were reported.

