Ravens Safety Matt Elam Arrested On Drug Charges

February 26, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Ravens Arrests, Matt Elam

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens safety Matt Elam has been arrested on drug charges in Miami, according to ProFootballTalk.

Elam was reportedly booked on charges of possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis, possession of cannabis with the intent to sell or deliver, and possession of a controlled substance.

Elam was reportedly found with 126 grams of marijuana and three grams of oxycodone in his vehicle.

He had previously been suspended for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy in 2015.

After the Ravens refused to pick up their 2013 first-round draft pick’s option, Elam is set to become a free agent next month.

