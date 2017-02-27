Suspect Shot After Trying To Hit Officer With Car Officially Charged

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have officially charged the 38-year-old suspect who was shot by an officer after police say he tried to hit the officer with his car.

Tremayne Middleton Dorsey is still in serious condition after being shot by police officer first class Amy Frasier in the early morning hours of February 24.

Dorsey has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-and second-degree assault, and driving with a suspended license. He will be served the arrest warrant before being released from the hospital.

This incident began when a neighbor called 911 for a strange car parked in their driveway in the 7200 block of Fawn Crossing Dr., in Clarksville.

Officer Frasier, a 10-year veteran of HCPD, called a tow truck, but the driver of the suspicious car, Dorsey, approached the officer.

That’s when she discovered he was a wanted man.

Dorsey then got in the car, and drove. He first hit the tow truck, and then is accused of driving towards the officer.

That’s when Frasier opened fire, hitting Dorsey.

Frasier is on standard administrative leave during the investigation.

