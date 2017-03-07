Hotline Set Up For Those With Cases Involving Indicted Officers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Office of the Public Defender has set up a hotline for those who were convicted or have pending cases involving any of the seven Baltimore City Police Department officers who were recently indicted on federal charges.

Anyone who has a criminal conviction or pending case involving one or more of the indicted officers is asked to contact OPD at (410) 914-7858 or click here to fill out the form. It is also available at www.opd.state.md.us.

RELATED: Charges Dismissed In Case Investigated By Indicted Baltimore PD Officers

Charges have already been dismissed for at least one suspect whose case was investigated by these indicted officers.

The Office of Public Defender says the officers – Momodu Gondo, Evodio Hendriz, Daniel Hersl, Wayne Jenkins, Jemell Rayam, Marcus Taylor and Maurice Ward – were involved in thousands of cases.

“Given that the criminal misconduct is alleged to have occurred while on duty and over the course of many years, any conviction involving these officers is suspect,” said Natalie Finegar, Deputy District Public Defender for Baltimore. “These cases are particularly troubling because the State’s Attorney’s Office has never provided information about these officers’ misconduct that could have been used to challenge their credibility, as required by the Constitution.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook