Ravens WR Mike Wallace To Return For 2017 Season

March 9, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Mike Wallace, NFL, Wide receiver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — No. 17 will return to the field of M & T Bank Stadium in 2017.

The Baltimore Ravens have picked up the contract option for WR Mike Wallace to return to the team next season.

In his first season with the Ravens, Wallace led the team with 1,017 yards receiving, his first 1,000-yard season since 2011. He also caught 72 passes and four touchdowns.

Last week at the NFL Combine Coach Harbaugh said, “I want Mike Wallace on our football team. Circumstances, contracts, salary cap are another conversation…my anticipation is Mike Wallace will be a part of our team, and I know he’s working to be part of our team.”

