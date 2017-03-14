Winter Storm Warning In Effect Until 2 PM Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Storm Warning, issued for much of central Maryland is in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

If affects Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Harford County, Carroll County, Frederick County, Montgomery County, D.C. and more counties in western Maryland.

Counties further to the east and south, like Prince George’s and Anne Arundel, are under a Winter Weather Advisory that expires at noon Tuesday.

Bob Turk says we are seeing moderate snow moving through the region from the south and southwest.

“Southern Maryland should see a trace to possibly three inches of snow. We should see three to six inches from the city southward down to Annapolis,” says Bob.

Northern areas of Baltimore City and Baltimore County should see six to 12 inches. Northern Carroll County and over the Pennsylvania line should see snow at eight to even 16 inches.

This snow storm is a combination of two systems that meteorologists are watching, with one area of high pressure to the south of Maryland and another of low pressure coming from the west.

The NWS says snow may make many roads in the area impassable and produce power outages.

“As it gets colder, we’re definitely seeing some icy conditions unless the roads have been treated,” says Bob.

There will likely be a very sharp division between snow and a mix of rain and snow by Tuesday. Even going through Tuesday, afternoon we’ll be seeing the snow showers at varying levels of intensity moving on through.

Governor Larry Hogan has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency for Maryland starting Monday night at 9 p.m., saying in a statement, “We urge all Marylanders to use common sense and to stay indoors and off the roads.”

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency offers the following tips for the public during the storm:

Closely monitor updated weather forecasts and keep electronic communications devices charged.

Be cautious shoveling snow or ice to avoid overexertion. Take frequent breaks and keep hydrated.

If you must travel, make sure to have car chargers, kitty litter or sand for traction. Let friends or family know of your travel route and expected arrival time.

If it is safe to do so, consider clearing off roofs if significant snow has accumulated.

Know who to contact in the case of a power outage. Click here for emergency phone numbers for utility companies.

