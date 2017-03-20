Baltimore PD’s ‘Public Enemy Number 1’ Turns Himself In

March 20, 2017 1:22 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department says their “public enemy #1” has turned himself in.

Antonio Wright is accused of throwing two Molotov Cocktails into a home in the 1200 block of Greenmount Ave., leading to the deaths of two teenagers.

Six others were injured during the fire, including a woman who jumped from the third floor of the building.

An audio message from a man claiming to be Wright has been released on social media, saying in part, “I did not commit that crime, and my heart goes out to the family.”

