Baltimore PD’s ‘Public Enemy Number 1’ Turns Himself In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department says their “public enemy #1” has turned himself in.
Antonio Wright is accused of throwing two Molotov Cocktails into a home in the 1200 block of Greenmount Ave., leading to the deaths of two teenagers.
Six others were injured during the fire, including a woman who jumped from the third floor of the building.
An audio message from a man claiming to be Wright has been released on social media, saying in part, “I did not commit that crime, and my heart goes out to the family.”
