Drone Racing League Offers Drone’s Eye View Of The Action

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is a new sport coming to Baltimore that blends technology, precise eye hand coordination, and speed.

And the sport is for professionals and amateurs alike.

RELATED: Drone Racing League Taking Flight in Baltimore

Home drones are becoming a more familiar sight, but they’re designed to hover and be a steady camera platform.

“We’re just passionate about the drone industry in general,” said Eno Umoh.

Umoh and Austin Brown use drones to photograph real estate and construction projects. And as cool as it is, after a few moments watching, it gets old.

But not so much for the speedy racing drones that are built only to fly fast, low, and against an opponent who’s wearing a rig that receives a flying drone’s eye view.

“So it’s just incredible, a real life video game.”

At a warehouse on Greenmount Ave., those two men are bringing drone racing to Baltimore.

It’s like a recreational league. Just like football or soccer, they fix their drones weekly and go out and race competitively.

So, they’re constructing a course here in Baltimore. Spectators are welcome to watch about 25 amateurs and professionals race the course.

Not only can you see these buzzy bees live, they’ll have monitors up so you too get the drone’s eye view.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook