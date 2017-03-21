Woman Seen In Viral Video Beating 2 Children Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County woman has been arrested after a video that reportedly shows her beating two children has gone viral.

26-year-old Rachel Marie Pietro has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree child abuse. She is being held without bail.

Pietro reportedly told police she recorded the video because she hoped it would “encourage her husband to come home and take care of her.”

She also said she was angry with the children.

Both children in the video, along with a third child not seen in the video, were put in the care of the Department of Social Services, and later transferred to family members.

Officers visited Pietro’s home, and during their investigation, she reportedly told authorities the video was from two years ago, but police found the video had been recorded within the past two months.

