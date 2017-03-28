WATCH Cardinal William Keeler's Funeral Mass Now, On WJZ's Decades Channel (Comcast Channel 201, Verizon Fios Channel 483, Over The Air 13.2) Or Click Here To Stream Live

Officer, Suspect Involved In Fatal Montgomery Co. Shooting Identified

March 28, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Montgomery County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Montgomery County Police Department has identified the officer and suspect involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting Monday night.

Authorities say officer Matthew McGowan, a five year veteran, was investigating a theft call near the 10000 block of Stedwick Rd., just before 11 p.m.

McGowan met with Richard Alexander Tilley, 28, who reported a bike theft. The officer spent the next 15 minutes investigating and gathering information to file a report.

Police say that body came footage shows that as officer McGowan was giving the report number to Tilley, Tilley took out a knife and lunged at the officer.

The officer fell to the ground, and as Tilley continued his assault, McGowan took out his gun and fired multiple shots at Tilley.

Tilley was hit by the gunfire, and McGowan immediately called for assistance. First aid was given to Tilley, but he was pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital.

Officer McGowan has been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.

