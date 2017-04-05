MILITARY PLANE CRASH: Air Force Says Pilot Is Safe After F-16 Crashed In Clinton, Md., Near Andrews Air Force Base

Adam Jones Wants The Pie Back As Much As You Probably Do

April 5, 2017 5:29 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been over a year since Adam Jones’ tradition of celebratory pieing had to be discontinued for “safety reasons.”

The “pie-ban” came down from the powers that be back in February of 2016 before last year’s Opening Day. After such an exciting Opening Day to the 2017 season earlier this week, the All-Star outfielder took to Twitter to say he just wants to “bring back the damn pie.”

Jones had started the tradition of sending a Dangerously Delicious pie into the face of the star player of the game back in 2013.

