Cummings Denies Telling Trump He’d ‘Go Down As One Of The Great Presidents’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Congressman Elijah E. Cummings is refuting President Donald Trump’s claim that Cummings said Trump would “go down as one of the great presidents” during a conversation they had at the White House last month.

Trump reportedly made these comments during an interview with the New York Times:

“Elijah Cummings [a Democratic representative from Maryland] was in my office and he said, ‘You will go down as one of the great presidents in the history of our country.’ “But I said, and I liked him, but I said that was really nice. He said, in a group of people, ‘You will go down as one of the great presidents in the history of our country.’ And then I watched him on television and I said, “Is that the same man that said that to me?'”

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, reports Rep. Cummings said President Trump left out a key part of what he said.

“During my meeting with the president, and on several occasions since then, I have said repeatedly that he could be a great president if — if — he takes steps to truly represent all Americans rather than continuing on the divisive and harmful path he is currently on,” Cummings said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time Cummings has disputed comments made about him by Trump.

Back in February, the president said he’s tried to line up a face-to-face meeting Cummings, but he was probably told, “Don’t meet with Trump, it’s bad politics.”

Cummings refuted Trump’s claim, and the two eventually had their meeting.

