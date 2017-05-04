Verizon Is Paying $21 M To Stream Just One NFL Game This Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Verizon has opted to pay the NFL $21 million to stream one regular-season football game over the internet this fall: the week-three London match-up between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens.
This one-game deal means Verizon can stream the game on any of its properties, including AOL, to an international audience. The game will also be on TV, but only through local CBS affiliates in Jacksonville and Baltimore.
RELATED: Amazon Wins Bid To Stream Thursday Night Football In 2017
“Verizon will be the NFL’s exclusive digital partner to deliver the live stream of the Week 3 International Series game in London to a global audience. The Baltimore Ravens – Jacksonville Jaguars game on September 24 from Wembley Stadium will be streamed live across Verizon’s portfolio of platforms including AOL, Fios, go90 and Complex. The game will also be made available on the NFL Mobile app (NFL.com/mobile) to Verizon Wireless customers, and the NFL app on Xbox One and Windows 10. TV access will be offered through an over-the-air broadcast in the Baltimore and Jacksonville local markets, as well as on Sky Sports in the U.K.”
Twitter paid $10 million to stream its 10-game NFL package last season. This year, Amazon way more, $50 million to be exact, to stream 10 games. Verizon is paying roughly $21 million to stream a single game.
