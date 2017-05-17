Dems Calling For Independent Commission On Russia: It’s ‘About The Soul Of Our Democracy,’ Cummings Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — House Democrats have launched a petition to establish an independent commission to investigate the Trump campaign’s alleged Russia ties.

“This is bigger than us, this is bigger than President Trump, this is about the soul of our democracy,” Congressman Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD-7) said at a press conference Wednesday. Cummings is also the ranking Democratic member of the House Oversight Committee.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) also spoke.

This comes after the revelation that President Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end the FBI’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia, according to CBS News.

Also on Wednesday, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) called for Trump’s impeachment on the House floor.

“It’s a position of conscience for me,” Rep. Green said. “This is about what I believe. And this is where I stand. I will not be moved. The president must be impeached.”

Earlier, Rep. Cummings said impeachment is not what he’s seeking.

“There was a question of impeachment… I’m not there,” he said. “I just want to get the information. On the way to getting the information, keep in mind, this thing started off with 17 intelligence organizations of the United States government — by the way, that we pay — unanimously saying that there was interference with our elections. So we’re going to learn some things in the process. Will it lead to impeachment, I don’t know. But one thing is for sure. This is a critical moment… if there was a moment that we need to leave our party hats outside the door, this is that moment.”

During his time at the lectern, Rep. Schiff said, “I find it absolutely extraordinary you have Vladimir Putin vouching for the president of the United States about a meeting that took place in the Oval Office. It’s just really beyond belief.”

“The reality is that this president has continued to put obstacles in the way of any real investigation that gives us the information that we need in order to protect our national security and the American people,” Rep. Jayapal said.

“The cost of these events has become too much for the people that we represent,” Rep. Swalwell said. “What is the cost of the president’s alleged ties to Russia, what is the cost of the president’s alleged obstruction into the investigations that are taking place, and what is the cost of the president’s abuses of power in firing people investigating him in Sally Yates and Director Comey? Well the cost is that our democracy has become a mess.”

