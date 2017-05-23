Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

US Hasn’t Verified If IS Was Behind Manchester Bombing

May 23, 2017 10:25 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The United States’ top intelligence official says the U.S. government has not yet verified that the Islamic State group is responsible for the Manchester attack.

Authorities have identified the suspected Manchester suicide bomber as Salman Abedi.

The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bomb in crowds in the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead.

The group warned in a statement on social media that more attacks are to come.

According to the Associated Press, Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, said though he was aware that IS claimed responsibility, U.S. authorities hadn’t yet verified that.

