US Hasn’t Verified If IS Was Behind Manchester Bombing

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The United States’ top intelligence official says the U.S. government has not yet verified that the Islamic State group is responsible for the Manchester attack.
Authorities have identified the suspected Manchester suicide bomber as Salman Abedi.
The Islamic State group says one of its members planted bomb in crowds in the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 people dead.
The group warned in a statement on social media that more attacks are to come.
According to the Associated Press, Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, said though he was aware that IS claimed responsibility, U.S. authorities hadn’t yet verified that.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment