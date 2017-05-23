US Officials Identify Manchester Bomber As Salman Abedi

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — United States officials say British authorities have identified the suspect in the Manchester suicide bombing attack as Salman Abedi.
The bombing Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people and sparked a stampede of young concertgoers.
RELATED: US Hasn’t Verified If IS Was Behind Manchester Bombing
The Islamic State claimed responsibility, but Dan Coats, the U.S. director of intelligence, says that connection has not yet been verified.
