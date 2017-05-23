Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

US Officials Identify Manchester Bomber As Salman Abedi

May 23, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Manchester Concert Bombing

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — United States officials say British authorities have identified the suspect in the Manchester suicide bombing attack as Salman Abedi.

The bombing Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people and sparked a stampede of young concertgoers.

RELATED: US Hasn’t Verified If IS Was Behind Manchester Bombing

The Islamic State claimed responsibility, but Dan Coats, the U.S. director of intelligence, says that connection has not yet been verified.

