Manny Machado Leads American League On All-Star Ballot

May 31, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: All-Star Ballot, American League, Baltimore Orioles, manny machado, mlb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles’ Manny Machado leads the pack of third basemen in the American League with 369,069 votes.

RELATED: Orioles Fans Can ‘Vote Orange’ To Vote For MLB All-Star Game

Fans with Facebook, Twitter, and other social media accounts are encouraged to promote the Vote Orange campaign by using the hashtag #VoteOrange and by sharing Vote Orange graphics from the Orioles social media accounts.

Online voting concludes on Thursday, June 29, at 11:59 p.m. For a complete list of sweepstakes rules, visit www.orioles.com/voteorange.

