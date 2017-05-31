Manny Machado Leads American League On All-Star Ballot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles’ Manny Machado leads the pack of third basemen in the American League with 369,069 votes.
Fans with Facebook, Twitter, and other social media accounts are encouraged to promote the Vote Orange campaign by using the hashtag #VoteOrange and by sharing Vote Orange graphics from the Orioles social media accounts.
Online voting concludes on Thursday, June 29, at 11:59 p.m. For a complete list of sweepstakes rules, visit www.orioles.com/voteorange.