Police: Driver In Fatal Pedestrian Wreck Involving Trash Truck Possibly Under The Influence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say their investigation found that the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian wreck Wednesday, that also involved a trash truck, is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the wreck.

The wreck happened at 2:10 p.m., in the 2600 block of Edmondson.

First responders found a 72-year-old woman who had severe injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

She was taken to Shock Trauma, but died a short time after arriving. Police have not released the name of the victim at this time.

The investigation into the crash began immediately, and authorities determined that the woman was in the crosswalk, crossing Edmondson Ave. at Braddish Ave., when a 2002 Isuzu SUV failed to stop at a red light, and hit the woman.

After the Isuzu struck the pedestrian, the vehicle then hit a Baltimore City trash truck that was southbound on Braddish Ave. The Isuzu then hit a parked 2001 Chevy Impala.

The driver of the Isuzu was taken to a hospital with chest contusions, while the trash truck driver was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators determined that the driver of the Isuzu was at fault for the accident, and they suspect the driver was under the influence.

Police say charges are forthcoming for the driver of the Isuzu.

