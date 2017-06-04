Baltimore Police React To Attack In London

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following last night’s terrorist attack in London that have left several dead, including three attackers, Baltimore Police have released a statement on keeping Baltimore City safe.

Baltimore City Police spokesman T.J. Smith says that Mayor Catherine Pugh and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis have spoken about this incident and are being kept updated on any new developments that could affect our region.

Smith also says “Certain security measures, sweeps, and evaluations have been put in place as we continue to fight global terrorism.”

Following the terrorist attack in Manchester, England, Baltimore Police said they were increasing patrols and checks.

They remind citizens to remain vigilant, as a terrorist attack can happen anywhere.

Police continue to monitor information obtained by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF).

Baltimore Police’s statement on the latest attack says:

“It was just a few short weeks ago that we were talking about the tragedy in Manchester where a terrorist attack injured and killed scores of young people. “Last night, we once again witnessed what appears to be a terrorist attack. “As with any terrorist attack, domestic or foreign, we receive informational updates from our state and federal partners through our Joint Terrorism Task Force. “The Mayor and the Police Commissioner have spoken about this incident and they are being kept updated on any new developments that could affect our region. Certain security measures, sweeps, and evaluations have been put in place as we continue to fight global terrorism. “As always, our first line of defense is all of us; ‘If you see something, say something.’ “Our collective thoughts and prayers are with the people of London.”

