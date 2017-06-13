Police Investigate 2nd Quadruple Shooting In Less Than 12 Hours

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Less than an hour after the Baltimore Police Department finished up their press conference after multiple overnight shootings, including a quadruple shooting that resulted in the deaths of two people, there was another shooting that resulted in four men being injured.
Police were called out to the 3500 block of Ayrdale Ave., just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, about a shooting.
Responding officers found four men, ages 19, 20, 23, and 55, who had been shot.
The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410)396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
