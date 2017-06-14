Deceased Suspect In Shooting Of GOP Congressman ID’d, Was Sanders Campaign Volunteer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 66-year-old Illinois man named James. T. Hodgkinson opened fire on a congressional baseball team practice Wednesday morning, wounding five people including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Hodgkinson supported and volunteered for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s campaign in the 2016 election, and had recently posted a petition to impeach President Donald Trump on his page, along with the statement: “Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.”

“I am sickened by this despicable act,” Sanders said on the Senate floor. “And let me be as clear as I can be, violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. Real change can only come about through non-violent action and anything else runs counter to our most deeply held American values.”

Rep. Pat Meehan (R-Pa.), a witness, says Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) saw the shooter in the parking lot, who asked him “who are those guys” and when told it was the Congressional baseball team, he apparently asked “what are they, Republicans or Democrats?”

CBS News reports the gun he used was a M4 assault rifle.

Authorities are now at the suspect’s home in Belleville, Illinois.

Neighbors tell CBS News they have not seen him in months.

