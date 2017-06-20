Ravens’ Coach Greg Roman Is ‘Fine-Tuning’ The Run Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As soon as the Baltimore Ravens’ 2016 season ended in 8-8, the team began discussing their plans for the upcoming 2017 season, which would prioritize the running game.

During the off season the Ravens hired veteran offensive coach Greg Roman as the senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach.

Roman has dismissed the notion that the Ravens are “overhauling” their run game this coming season. He sees it as more “fine-tuning.” Roman said he also doesn’t plan to completely move away from the zone concepts already in place.

“I thought that they did some really good things here – some things that we want to keep and build on,” Roman said. “I think we are definitely going to try to expand on that. Some weeks will be a little bit more of this and some weeks will be a little bit more of that. But, we will come together on a week-to-week basis and figure out where we want to draw from.”

Do you think a “refreshed” run game is what the Ravens need to succeed?

This is Roman’s second time working with the Ravens. Roman was with the team once before as an assistant offensive line coach in 2006 and 2007 under Brian Billick.