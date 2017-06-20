Roger Goodell, Players Embrace The Newly “Relaxed” Celebration Rules

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Back in March, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was considering how to continue “balancing sportsmanship, avoiding taunting and trying to allow players the ability to express themselves in an exuberant way to celebrate.”
Last month, the NFL and Goodell ultimately decided that the players can and will have a little more leeway to celebrate after a touchdown.
“I always planned all my celebrations,” said Denver’s Emmanuel Sanders, known for his flamboyant TD celebrations, including one that drew a fine last season. “Now I can go a little overboard without getting cussed out by the head coach.”
Another player who had been fined multiple times under the old rules, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, recently appeared in a short video with Goodell to commemorate the occasion.