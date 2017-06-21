Ray Lewis To Join Fox Sports As NFL Analyst

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ray Lewis is back on TV.
The two-time Super Bowl champion and former ESPN host will be joining Fox Sports as an NFL analyst.
The former Baltimore Raven spent his entire 17-year NFL career in Baltimore and following his retirement from the NFL in 2013, Lewis joined ESPN’s team appearing primarily on “Monday Night Countdown.” Lewis was let go from ESPN last May.
Lewis is expected to be part of all of FS1’s shows during football season, including a new morning show, “First Things First” with Cris Carter and Nick Wright, which is scheduled to debut on Sept. 5, two days before the start of the NFL season.