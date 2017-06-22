Oriole Park Is A Finalist In Contest For ‘Nicest Place In America’

June 22, 2017 9:25 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Birdland is in the running to take another sweet title, besides the “No. 1 MLB Ballpark Experience.”

Oriole Park at Camden Yards was nominated as the Reader’s Digest‘s “Nicest Place in America” and now it’s moved on to the finals.

“Now celebrating its 25th anniversary season, Orioles Park at Camden Yards is one of the nicest places in America. Orioles fans flock to The Yard each summer. With the support of Orioles players, coaches, staff, and fans, the entire community rallies around important causes that make our city and our world a kinder place,” writes Director of Public Relations at Baltimore Orioles Kristen Hudak.

 

 

You can read the entire story and full nomination HERE. 

