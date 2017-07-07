Bobby Dickerson Says All-Star Schoop Is ‘One Of The Best People I Know’

Orioles third base coach Bobby Dickerson joined Scott and Jeremy to talk about Jonathan Schoop being named to the All-Star team.

Dickerson was the one to give the good news to Schoop. He said, “It was nice knowing where this kid has come from…it was really nice to give good news.”

Dickerson talks about how Schoop has grown into “a monster out there” and how he helps Schoop keep his focus. He said Schoop has a lot of maturity.

Schoop spends his money on the things that matter most in life: friends and family.

Dickerson said that Schoop once told him, “‘What’s important to me is family and friends because that’s never going to change. Instead of buying a fancy car, I would rather spend my money on family enjoying this with me. I’m blessed with this. [Schoop] had his uncle in Baltimore for a game and he said, ‘I never thought I would get to see something like that in my lifetime.'”

Tune in to hear more from Bobby Dickerson as he talks about missing J.J. Hardy, Buck’s decisions on the field and more.