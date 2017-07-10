American Airlines Cancels BWI Flights Amid ‘Ground Stop’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — American Airlines canceled any flights out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Monday night that were not already in the air as of 8:30 p.m.
This was after BWI was put on a “ground stop” because of an incident at an FAA facility in Virginia.
The FAA slowed flights into the Washington D.C./Baltimore-area airports after fumes from construction work got into the Washington Center control room, which handles high altitude flights over the area.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
One Comment