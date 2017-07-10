American Airlines Cancels BWI Flights Amid ‘Ground Stop’

July 10, 2017 8:47 PM
Filed Under: American Airlines, BWI Airport

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — American Airlines canceled any flights out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Monday night that were not already in the air as of 8:30 p.m.

This was after BWI was put on a “ground stop” because of an incident at an FAA facility in Virginia.

The FAA slowed flights into the Washington D.C./Baltimore-area airports after fumes from construction work got into the Washington Center control room, which handles high altitude flights over the area.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch