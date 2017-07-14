Heat Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Md., Including Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of central Maryland, including Baltimore, through 7 p.m. tonight.
A Heat Advisory is also in effect for part of eastern Maryland, in Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Caroline counties.
“What we’re seeing here are the temperatures and the dew points creating a heat index that is very high, in the triple digits,” says WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams. “Definitely stay hydrated and please don’t exert yourself. If you’re outside, try to take it easy if you can.”
Heat index values could reach 105 degrees this afternoon.
There are also Flash Flood Warnings in Garrett County and Cecil County.
