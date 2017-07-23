Artscape Issues Shelter In Place, Flash Flood Watch In Effect Overnight For Central Md.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is a shelter in place plan in effect for those at Artscape due to weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for central Maryland to 3 a.m. Sunday.

Flash Flood Watch in effect for central #Maryland until Monday at 3 a.m. We've already seen rounds of heavy rain with more expected! #WJZ pic.twitter.com/tHQUp9c4Xe — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 23, 2017

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Frederick, Prince Georges Anne Arundel, Carroll and Baltimore County, MD until 3:00 a.m. Monday.

There is also a flash flood warning for Harford County until 11:00 p.m and an areal Flood Warning for Montgomery and Prince Georges County in MD until 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

Storms will continue into the weekend, with pockets of heavy rain heading across the state and into southeastern Maryland.

“Our radar estimates four to five inches of rain for most of us across Maryland,” says Meg McNamara.

For Sunday, she says the severe weather threat continues, with a slight risk for severe and strong storms.

“Damaging winds are possible, and we could see large hail,” says Meg. These storms will be more on the isolated side, however.

The storms will quiet down in the early morning hours, but will ramp up later on in the day.

Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen has issued a code red heat advisory for Baltimore City through Sunday, July 23, as the heat index is expected to be between 101 and 104 degrees.

A code red alert is declared when heat is “severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens.”

This story is being updated.

