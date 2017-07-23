Police Identify Man Accused Of Kidnapping 1-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the suspect accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old in Baltimore County Saturday evening.

65-year-old Clarence James Harris is charged with kidnapping Kalani Woods, according to police.

Officers met with the baby’s mother, Dominique Manago, at the Motel 6 located in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court. She told officers that a friend of hers, Harris, had been caring for Woods.

She said Harris had Woods in his car when he knocked on her hotel room door.

Harris reportedly asked to use the bathroom, but she refused to let him in. He then started banging on the door, before leaving, and taking off in the car with Woods still inside.

Manago said she ran after the car to get her daughter back, but he managed to get away.

Police later spotted Harris in his car, and found Woods unharmed.

